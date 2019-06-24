Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Interment
Following Services
Westmoreland County Memorial Park
Greensburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Corvino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Corvino


1957 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Jo Corvino Obituary
Mary Jo (Sammel) Corvino, 62, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at her home. She was born May 10, 1957, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Mary Murphy-Simmons Sammel and the late Robert Sammel. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a clerk for the United States Postal Service. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Sammel. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Ralph J. Corvino; two daughters, Kristy Collins and her husband Timothy, of Kennedy Township, and Bobbi Jo Rogers and her husband Matthew, of Jacksonville, N.C.; stepchildren, Annette Gross, Ralph J. Corvino Jr., Raymond Corvino and his wife Heather, Marcus Corvino and Justin Corvino; 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sisters and brother Patricia Laepple and her husband Dave, Janet Porter and her husband Dave and Dave Sammel and his wife Donna; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, with interment in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from June 24 to July 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now