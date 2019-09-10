|
Mary L. (Dushack) Foremsky, 89, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the Easy Living Estates, Hunker. She was born Aug. 7, 1930, a daughter of the late Charles and Rosalia (Dietrich) Dushack. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald G. Foremsky; a sister, Catherine, and a brother, Charles. Surviving are three children, Donna Robosky and her husband, Tom, of North Huntingdon, Lorraine Woleslagle and her husband, Russell, of Mechanicsburg, and Rhonda Foremsky O'Shea and her boyfriend, Peter Kutchner, of Philadelphia; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Bret) Hoffman, Tom (Vanessa) Robosky, Rob (Jalina) Robosky, Russell (Kiara) Woleslagle, Kevin and Heather Woleslagle and Connor and Ian O'Shea; five great-grandchildren: a brother, Gerald Dushack and his wife, Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a funeral service will be held. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 19, 2019