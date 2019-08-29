|
Mary Lou "M.L." Reed, 95, of North Huntingdon, was relieved of her pain when she got the call to pass through the gates of Heaven Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, while residing at the Grove of Irwin. She was born March 13, 1924, in Luxor, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Urchick. Prior to her retirement, Mary Lou was formerly employed by Westinghouse Electric where she met her husband. She was the manager of three soup and sandwich shops and later employed by Jeannette Glass. Mary Lou was woman of many talents. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald. She is survived by five daughters, Marilyn Yates, Cathy Reed, Beverly Kuhn (Robert), Deborah Green (Earnest) and Ronna Vojnovich (Dorian); two brothers, Paul Urchick (Becky) and Mike Urchick (Barb); two sisters, Martha Shimshock and Rose Kepich; and nine grandchildren, Autumn Gaucin (Aaron), Marla Watt (Ryan), Morgan Yates (Chris Wharton), Khrystian Bedard (Raymond), Nakita Vojnovich, Lindsey and Jesse Kuhn, Ian Green (Ariunaa) and Natasha Vojonovich; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, with a service to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
