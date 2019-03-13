Mary N. Fontana, 96, of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 12, 1922, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Andy and Mary (Zeoli) Fontana. Prior to her retirement, Mary and her husband James were the owners for more than 50 years Fontana's Cafe in North Huntingdon. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin and its Christian Mothers/ Women's Guild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Fontana; a son-in-law, Edward Kratochvil; a granddaughter, Christina Cerilli; three brothers, Ernie Verdone, Andy, Dominic and John Fontana; and four sisters, Mary Ann DeNunzio, Carmella Sander, Rose Russo and Fran Hovanic. Surviving are three children, Beverly Kratochvil, of North Huntingdon, Janice Pagonis and her husband William, of Pittsburgh, and James Dennis Fontana and his wife Linda, of Buda, Texas; four grandchildren, Theresa, Angie, Keith and Kevin; four great-grandchildren, Jakob, Isabela, Olivia and Daniela; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Redstone Hospice for the loving care they extended to Mary.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Redstone Hospice, 6 Garden Center, Greensburg, PA 15601; , 4893 Route 30, Greensburg, PA 15601; or Hempfield Manor, 1118 Woodward Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.