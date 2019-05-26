Mary R. Hollibaugh, 73, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland. She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in East McKeesport, a daughter of the late Charles and Ester Aker Kline. Prior to her retirement, Mary was a secretary for Briarcliff Personal Care Home and later worked for Giant Eagle. She enjoyed baking, gardening and canning. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Clugsten and Nancy O'Bryon. She is survived by her husband, Louis A. Hollibaugh; daughters, Elizabeth Cole and her husband, Donald, and Janet Pampus and her husband, Chad; brothers, Chuck (Phyllis) Kline and James Kline; and grandchildren, Jake (Jennifer) Cole, Courtney Cole and Kendra Pampus.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.

www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the White Oak Animal Shelter. Published in Norwin Star from May 26 to May 30, 2019