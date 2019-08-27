Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church
North Huntingdon, PA
Liturgy
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church
North Huntingdon, PA
Mary Soltis


1922 - 2019
Mary Soltis Obituary
Mary Soltis, 97, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. She was born June 13, 1922, in Skrabske, Czechoslovakia, daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Halkova) Kacvinsky. Mary was a member of St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, where she was past president of the women's club and was involved with the fundraising for the church. She embraced her Slovak heritage and was a member of the GCU and enjoyed cooking delicious traditional Slovak dishes and desserts for her family and friends. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all those lives she touched with her gentleness, love and devotion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Nicholas Soltis; and beloved sons, John and Paul Soltis. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Bezick and her husband, James, and Ann Dole and her husband, Darrell; son, Michael Soltis and his wife, Terri; grandchildren, Denine (Eddie) Clouse, Denise Bezick-Hume, Kristine (Jason) Mong, Danielle (Paul) Baker, Summer Soltis, Matthew (Ashley) Dole and Lindsay Soltis and her fiance, Dan Moore; great-grandchildren, Sara (Evelyn) Clouse, Nicholas, Jordan Clouse, Elizabeth and Wyatt Hume, Emily and Raymond Baker, Ethan McCoy and Emma and Caleb Dole; and numerous nieces and nephews in Slovakia.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A parastas service will take place at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church, North Huntingdon. A Divine Liturgy will follow at 10 a.m. Please go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Stephen Byzantine Catholic Church in memory of Mary. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, 2019
