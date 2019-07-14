Mary Virginia O'Bryon, 97, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born March 22, 1922, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Richard and Alma (Furlong) Oliver. Mary attended Norwin Alliance Church and was an avid bingo player. She loved life and always treasured spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond O'Bryon; brother, Jess Alan Hoak; sister, Hazel Baker; and two grandchildren, Tracy and Scott O'Bryon. She is survived by her sons, Robert O'Bryon and his wife, Merlyn, and Donald O'Bryon and his wife, Janis; grandchildren, Debbie (Bill) Jennette, DJ O'Bryon, and Rachel (Andy) Long; and great-grandchildren, Kendra (Matt) Nicholas, Cody Jennette, Raimey, Hayden, Kendall and Cody O'Bryon, and Maddox Long; and sister-in-law, Darlene Foster.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwin Alliance Church in memory of Mary. Published in Norwin Star from July 14 to July 25, 2019