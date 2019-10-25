|
Michael A. Chomanics Sr., 81, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1938, in McKeesport, son of the late Michael and Julia Rebar Chomanics. Prior to his retirement, Michael was a custodian for Norwin School District. Michael enjoyed woodworking and was previously self-employed as a custom cabinet maker. He also enjoyed sightseeing and casino trips with his wife. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha M. Chomanics; and brothers, Stephen and Paul Chomanics. He is survived by his sons, Michael Chomanics and his wife, Laura and Mark Chomanics and his wife, Suzanne; granddaughter, LeeAnn (Brandon) Meyer; and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Francis and Lillian.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
