Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
North Huntingdon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Chomanics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael A. Chomanics Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael A. Chomanics Sr. Obituary
Michael A. Chomanics Sr., 81, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1938, in McKeesport, son of the late Michael and Julia Rebar Chomanics. Prior to his retirement, Michael was a custodian for Norwin School District. Michael enjoyed woodworking and was previously self-employed as a custom cabinet maker. He also enjoyed sightseeing and casino trips with his wife. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha M. Chomanics; and brothers, Stephen and Paul Chomanics. He is survived by his sons, Michael Chomanics and his wife, Laura and Mark Chomanics and his wife, Suzanne; granddaughter, LeeAnn (Brandon) Meyer; and great-grandchildren, Vincent, Francis and Lillian.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now