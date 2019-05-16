Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Michael C. Kyper Obituary
Michael C. Kyper, 69, of Adamsburg, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at his home. He was born March 6, 1950, in Huntingdon, a son of Mary A. (Mills) Kyper Brenneman, of Huntingdon, and the late Fred G. Kyper. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for more than 53 years for R&J Trucking, of Greensburg. Mike was honored to end his career with RJ Repasky (the best boss he ever had) and he previously was the owner and operator of his own truck. He was a member of the Shafton Fire Hall, the St. Joseph's Polish Club, of Westmoreland City, and the Somerset County Truckers Association. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during Vietnam. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, David C. Kyper, and a sister, Mary Kay Grove. Surviving are his daughters, Angela Rothwell, Wanda Kyper, of Jeannette, and Julie Boesche; four grandchildren, Amanda Rothwell, Troy Lapsly, Luke Kyper and Michael Boesche; brothers and sisters, Milda Runk, Wayne Brenneman, Sheryl Deike, Garry Kyper and his wife, Marion, Carol Kyper and Pete Kyper; and several nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Ashley and Brittany.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 707 Grant St. No. 3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from May 16 to May 23, 2019
