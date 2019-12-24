|
|
Michael Leggieri, 77, of Perryopolis, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the Anna Lisa Touch of Home, Perryopolis. He was born Dec. 5, 1942, in Pittsburgh, son of the late John and Helen (Rubino) Leggieri. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Angelo and Pasquale Leggieri, and a nephew, Robert Contino Jr. Surviving are three sisters, Raffela "Rachel" Leggieri, Mary Watkins, Margaret Contino and her husband, Robert; nephews, John A. Contino and his wife, Tammy, and Lt. Col. Joseph Contino and his wife, Amy; and great-nieces and nephews, Zachary, Vincent, Haleigh, Diana and Francesca.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Burial will take place in North Side Catholic Cemetery.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020