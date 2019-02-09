Michael Paul Kopa, 63, of High Point, N.C., passed away unexpectedly due to post surgery complications Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center. This was his fourth major neck/back surgery in less than two years. He was born Nov. 12, 1955, in Pittsburgh, and was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Jr. and Eleanor (Rys) Kopa. Michael grew up in Penn Hills before he married and settled down in North Huntingdon. He then moved to North Carolina six years ago to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren (he loved them more than anything in the world). Prior to his retirement from Elliott Company, he worked for Harliss Specialties Corporation and Rochez Brothers as a steel fabricator/fitter. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patricia A (Nabuda) Kopa; daughter, Ashley (Daniel) Callender; and grandchildren, Austin and Daphne Callender, of Oak Ridge, N.C.; and sister, Debra Kopa, of Bethel Park.

There will be no viewing held.

Contributions may be made in memory of Michael Kopa to The Summit Church in Oak Ridge, N.C., 2050 Oak Ridge Road.