Michael S. Orell, 90, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in the Walden's View Senior Living, North Huntingdon. He was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Arnold City, a son of the late Rade and Dorothy (Evosirch) Orell. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a manager for the sheet metal department for CapinTech-RIDC Park. He attended the Norwin Alliance Church, in North Huntingdon. He was a member of the LOOM 236, of Irwin; and a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the Army. Michael was a 1947 graduate of Norwin High School. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Joseph, George, Stanley and Nick Orell, and two sisters, Sarah Orell and Dorothy Hawk. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Sophie (Ikach) Orell; two children, David Orell, of North Versailles, and Dara Karadus and her husband, Clay, of North Huntingdon; three granddaughters, Katherin, Olivia and Karina Karadus; two sisters, Mary Naretto and her husband, John, of North Huntingdon, Jo Anne Briscoe and her husband, Michael, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Daniels, officiating. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

Michael's family wishes to thank Walden's View for the care they extended to Michael during his time there.