|
|
Michele A. (Rottmund) Ruby, 69, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Dec. 24, 1949, in Irwin, a daughter of the late P. Kenneth Sr. and Florence (O'Bradovic) Rottmund. Michele was employed as an administrative assistant at the Immaculate Conception Church, with 35 years of service. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthias Ruby, and a brother, Harold D. Rottmund. Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Rodney R. Ruby; a son, Robert Ruby and his wife, Wendy, of Wexford; a daughter, Courtney Ruby, of North Huntingdon; two grandchildren, Briella and Tyson Ruby; two brothers, Charles M. Rottmund and his wife, Denise, of North Huntingdon, and P. Kenneth Rottmund Jr., of North Huntingdon; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Religious Education Fund, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5, 2019