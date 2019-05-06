Mildred A. Estochin, 91, of East McKeesport, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 44 years to the late Edward Estochin, who passed in 1991; loving mother of Edith (Jack) Spell, of West Mifflin, Edward (Jessie) Estochin, of West Mifflin, Mildred Estochin, of West Mifflin, Martina (James) Hull, of East McKeesport, and George (Mary) Estochin, of Melcroft; 19 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and she was preceded in death by one grandson. Millie was once the local "Queen of Country" with her band, "Millie and Her Country Buddies," which included Millie, her husband, and two sons. Millie also went on to play with many stars from Nashville and West Virginia. As a child, she was the marble champion of the neighborhood. In high school, Millie played trumpet and violin, sang in chorus, and was a guard on the basketball team. Millie's family thanks Three Rivers Hospice for their compassionate care.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church. Burial will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

