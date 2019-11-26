|
Millie Simon, formerly of Irwin, passed to our heavenly kingdom Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Millie, also known as Emilia or Mildred, was born in Trafford to Frank and Magdalene Pavlick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew P. Simon; sister, Mary Carolyn Koss; brother-in-law, Thomas Koss Sr.; nephew, Thomas Koss Jr.; brother, Frank Pavlick Jr. and his wife, Ann, brother Joseph Pavlick and his wife, Nioma; beloved grandson, Zachary Maslanich; and the beloved best friend and companion of her later years, Clyde Waller. Millie is survived by her daughters, Andrea Joy Simon Feist (husband Sam), of Bellevue, Wash., and Karen Lynn Zimmerman, of Antioch, Ill.; her stepson, Harry Hagerty (wife Samira), of Pittsburgh; her grandchildren, Nathan Maslanich, Brian Feist and Elaine Feist; her nieces, Marlene Manon, of Hudson, Fla., JoAnn Bartock (husband Steve), of Trafford, and Barbara Pavlick, of Trafford; and her nephew, Mark Pavlick, of Corpus Christi, Texas. Millie worked at Westinghouse in her younger years, and later at the Westmoreland County Courthouse, from where she retired in 1992. She volunteered at Jeannette Hospital for 15 years and served as a volunteer youth mentor through the Norwin Youth Commission for 13 years. Millie enjoyed young people and easily made friends with them. Millie enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, playing cards, and most of all, dancing with Clyde.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in celebration of Millie's life at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Immaculate Conception Church, 302 Second St., Irwin. Everyone please go directly to the church. Interment in St. Joseph Cemetery will be private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019