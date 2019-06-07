|
|
Myles A. Bauman, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born Feb. 8, 1941, in Gillette, Wyo. Prior to his retirement, Myles was a mechanical engineer for Westinghouse Bettis. He enjoyed gardening and traveled all 50 states and internationally. He was preceded in death by stepgrandson, Justin Roycroft; and brothers, Richard and Francis Bauman. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 25 years, Rose Marie Roycroft Bauman; stepson, Robert Roycroft and his wife, Gretchen; stepdaughter, Michele Garufi; and stepgrandchildren, Anthony and Shawn Garufi and Jason Roycroft.
Per Myles' wishes, there will be no public visitation. JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from June 7 to June 13, 2019