J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Nancy A. Gregris


1941 - 2019
Nancy A. Gregris Obituary
Nancy A. (Protz) Gregris, 78, of Irwin, formerly of Duquesne, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born July 14, 1941, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Ted and Helen (Petrisko) Protz. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a teacher for the Duquesne School District. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, F. James Gregris; two children, Amy Gregris, of Greensburg, and LTC. Mark Gregris and his wife, Jessica, of Springfield, Va.; four grandchildren, Zachary Gregris, of Casper, Wyo., Megan Gaza, of Long Beach, Calif., Amanda Gaza, of Greensburg, and Morgan Gregris, of Va.; sisters, Phyllis Tomblin and her husband, Larry, of Poplar Grove, Ill., and Mary Lou Manns, of West Mifflin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5, 2019
