Nathan William Kanczes, 15, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Meyersdale Medical Center. He was born Nov. 5, 2003, in Pittsburgh, the loving son of William J. and Diane (Saflin) Kanczes, of North Huntingdon. Nathan was a sophomore honor student at Norwin High School, and played baritone for the Norwin High School Marching Band. He was also a member of the Norwin Ski Club. Nathan loved spending with his family at their lake house in Somerset where he enjoyed tubing, riding quads and skiing; he enjoyed video games and Magic cards. He was a very nurturing young man who would always help others however and whenever he could. Nathan was looking forward to becoming a counselor in training at Camp Kon-O-Kwee in Zelienople next year. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Dylan Kanczes, of North Huntingdon; maternal grandparents, Nick and Josephine Saflin, of Latrobe; paternal grandparents, William and Victoria Kanczes, of Pittsburgh; aunts, Josie Davis and her husband, William, of North Huntingdon, and Farrah Kanczes, of Pittsburgh; and cousins, Marisa and Sierra Davis.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norwin Band Aides, P.O. Box 303, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from July 17 to July 25, 2019