Nicholas Karlovich, 89, of Oakdale, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Concordia in Monroeville. He was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Rudolph and Danica Karlovich. Nicholas was a hardworking construction worker. He was a proud member of the Masons, veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War, and had a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline; an infant son, David Michael; and 10 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his niece, Denise Pochan; grand-nephew, Michael; and grand-niece, Melissa. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Private interment will be at Greene County Memorial Park.
Because of his love of children and animals, memorial contributions may be made to a children's or pet . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 2019