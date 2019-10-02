Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas O'Bradovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas P. O'Bradovic


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas P. O'Bradovic Obituary
Nicholas P. O'Bradovic, 90, of Greensburg, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born June 8, 1929, in Irwin and was a son of the late Mile and Angela (Petrovich) O'Bradovic. Nicholas was a self-employed general contractor working throughout the area. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II and the Korean War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six sisters and two brothers. Surviving are his wife, Hazel (Schendel) O'Bradovic; three children, Michael P. O'Bradovic and his wife, Kathy, of Franklin, Ohio, Sandra J. O'Bradovic, of Vero Beach, Fla., and Cindy A. Godlesky and her husband, Clint, of Leechburg; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Interment will be private.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now