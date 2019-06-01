Home

Nick Frank Obituary
Nick Frank, 86, of Irwin, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home. He was born in Canton, Ohio, and resided in New York, N.Y., and Ringwood, N.J., before settling with his wife, Alice, in 2005. He was a New York-based magazine publisher and award-winning graphic designer. He served with Third Army as an illustrator with the 11th Airborne Division. His work was distributed by Armed Forces Press Service. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Alice (Dynes) Frank; brother, Anthony DiFrancesco, of Hammonton, N.J.; and sisters, Millie and Sophie Dasco, Lucy May and Yolanda Primavera, all of Canton, Ohio. He is survived by his son, Dr. Brian Frank, of Albany, N.Y.; a brother, Fred Frank, of Murrysville; as well as grandson, Darius; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. He will be laid to rest at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, next to his beloved wife, Alice, in St. Michael Byzantine Cemetery, Donora.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ALS Association of Western Pennsylvania, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from June 1 to June 13, 2019
