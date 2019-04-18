Nickolas Adam "Nick" Peterson, 25, of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at home. He was born Dec. 7, 1993, in Johnstown, the son of Tom Peterson, of Jeannette, and Sondra and Matthew Cheek, of Penn Township. A graduate of Penn-Trafford High School's Class of 2012, Nick would go on to earn his bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in May 2017. Nick was passionate about many things, especially technology, having been a systems engineer at UPMC for nearly two years. Just two weeks ago, Nick finally achieved his dream of owning a Tesla. He was so excited to take everyone for a ride in his Model 3. He loved to travel, as was evidenced by the many countries that he visited. Nick was loved by many people, especially his parents and his partner of nearly two years, Edward "Eddie" Armstrong. He had an amazing personality and a smile that could brighten a room. He was loyal to his family, as well as his friends, and was an incredibly genuine and honest person. He was also a momma's boy. In addition to his parents and partner, Nick was adored by his brother, Nathan Peterson; his sister, Stephanie Cheek; grandfather Kurt Peterson, of New York; grandmother, Sandra Reighard, of Johnstown; several aunts and uncles, including Karen and Warren Bauder, of New York, Kevin and Lori Peterson, of New York, Renee Howard, of Pittsburgh, Robert Knecht, of Michigan, Teresa and Mimo Gallina, of Windber, and Catherine and Bill Ciscato, of Johnstown; and several cousins. Nick was preceded in death by grandmother, Margaret Peterson, grandfather, Joseph Reighard, and great-grandmother, Catherine Snoby.

Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, PA 15642. Nick will be interred at the Twin Valley Chapel Mausoleum in Delmont.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhode Island Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20036-3278, or hrc.org.