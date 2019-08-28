Home

SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:15 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
3:30 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
More Obituaries for Norma Varsafsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma F. Varsafsky


1938 - 2019
Norma F. Varsafsky Obituary
Norma F. (Apelquist) Varsafsky, 81, of Jeannette, formerly of North Braddock, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. She was born July 7, 1938, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Alvin and Grace Apelquist. She retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Forestry and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Irwin. She is survived by her sons, Dale Varsafsky, of Tucson, Ariz., Keith Varsafsky, of North Huntingdon, and Chuck Varsafsky, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Linda Apelquist and Judith Hummell, both of North Huntingdon; also nieces and nephews.
At Norma's request, there will be no viewing. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Immanuel Lutheran Church.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019
