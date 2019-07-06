Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Norma Friend

Norma Friend


1928 - 2019
Norma (Klingensmith) Friend, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, July 5, 2019, in UPMC Hospice Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh. She was born July 5, 1928, in East Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Arthur and Lillian (Kemmer) Klingensmith. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a bookkeeper for Snap-on Tools in Irwin with 24 years' service. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Irwin. Norma volunteered for the Norwin Area Meals on Wheels; and she was a member of the Bushy Run Historical Society. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Friend; and two brothers, Arthur Ashley and James Klingensmith. Surviving are two children, James Friend and his wife, Cindy, of Export, and Joyce Frieze, of Pittsburgh; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr., Christopher (Amanda) Frieze, Corey (Liz) Friend, and Karley Friend; three great-grandchildren, Anna, Taylor and C.J. Frieze; one brother, Ralph Klingensmith, of Georgia; two sisters, Darlene Makin, of Texas, and Lillian Nicole, of Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Ron Wakeman, her pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church Food Bank c/o Salvation Army, 617 Main St., Irwin, PA 15642, or the Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 80, Irwin PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 6 to July 18, 2019
