Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Orin Anthony
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orin L. Anthony


1933 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orin L. Anthony Obituary
Orin L. Anthony, 85, a lifelong resident of Adamsburg, died Saturday, April 20 2019, at Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. He was born May 11, 1933, in Adamsburg, a son of the late James and Edna (Altman) Anthony. Prior to his retirement, Orin was employed as a draftsman for Robetshaw Control, New Stanton. He was a member of the Brush Creek United Church of Christ and was a veteran of the Air Force. Orin was an accomplished ping pong player, having played in many tournaments throughout the country. He enjoyed bowling, softball and woodworking. Orin was also an avid golfer and was proud to have scored a hole-in-one at Robertshaw Acres Golf Club. Surviving are his wife of 44 years, Christa Anthony; daughter, Jennifer (Anthony) Powers and husband, Donald Powers; stepson, Marc Anthony and wife, Lori; stepson, Thomas Anthony and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Emily Anthony and Thomas Anthony Jr.; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Quincy.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until noon Wednesday, at which time a funeral service will take place with the Rev. Diane Wiley, his pastor, officiating, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Cemetery.
Orin's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and all the staff of Hempfield Manor for the compassionate care they gave to Orin during his time there. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All But Furgotten, 70 Carpenter Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, www.allbutfurgotten.com., or to the Brush Creek United Church of Christ, 113 Alter Lane, Irwin, PA 15652. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now