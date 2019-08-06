|
Patricia A. (Eager) Keck, 77, of Irwin, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born June 28, 1942, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Robert and Ann (Eckenrode) Eager. Prior to her retirement, Patricia was employed as the manager for the Floral Department, North Huntingdon. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Surviving are children, William J. Osselborn Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Greensburg, Barry Osselborn, of Rochester, Stephanie Osselborn, of North Huntingdon, and Robert Miriello, of Irwin; grandchildren, Dale and wife, Jenna, Sara, Ryan, Lianne, Josh, Julian, Brynn and Elin; great-grandchildren, Abby, Madison and Jace; brothers, Robert Eager Jr. and his wife, Audrey, of Conneaut, Ohio, Leo "Lee" Eager and his wife, Sharon, of Irwin, and John "Jack" Eager and his wife, Barb, of Claridge; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Friday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4 Gateway Center, 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the , 24030 Sidney St. Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
