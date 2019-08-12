Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Petro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Petro


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Petro Obituary
Patricia Ann Petro, 61, of Westmoreland City, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1958, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Alex and Betty (Dobson) Churilla. Prior to her retirement, Patty was a hairdresser for Edwards in Irwin and was a member of First Assembly of God of Irwin. She enjoyed taking cruises with her family, crafting, decorating her home and playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Churilla. She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Cottrill and her husband, Morgan, and Elizabeth Petro; brother, Mark Churilla; sister, Mary Schneider; two grandchildren, Layla and Landon; and nieces, Mindy, Jenn and Kate.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, where a service will be held at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now