Patricia Ann Petro, 61, of Westmoreland City, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. She was born Jan. 16, 1958, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Alex and Betty (Dobson) Churilla. Prior to her retirement, Patty was a hairdresser for Edwards in Irwin and was a member of First Assembly of God of Irwin. She enjoyed taking cruises with her family, crafting, decorating her home and playing bingo. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Carl Churilla. She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Cottrill and her husband, Morgan, and Elizabeth Petro; brother, Mark Churilla; sister, Mary Schneider; two grandchildren, Layla and Landon; and nieces, Mindy, Jenn and Kate.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, where a service will be held at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019