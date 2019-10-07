|
|
Patricia Louise "Pat" Castellano, 73, of Jeannette (Penn Township), passed away peacefully, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Pat would not have wanted some dreary obituary about her courageous battle with cancer and other physical ailments, or quite frankly any obituary at all. That was who she was. Pat was born Nov. 28, 1945. She was a Fox News junkie and she loved politics, as long as you were a Republican. She hated the beach, but loved to watch dolphins. Vegas and Atlantic City were her go-to spots. She wasn't a foodie by any means -- maple rolls, grilled cheese and a plain hamburger were more her speed -- but she made some mean meatballs. Even in her last days, it was all about the coffee. She never asked for much. Simple things were all Pat wanted or needed; it never took much to please her. But most of all, Patti was a fierce warrior for her daughter Amy, to whom she dedicated her life, making sure Amy's life was full of love and joy. If you were lucky enough to experience watching her care for Amy, that is all you ever needed to know what an amazing, special person Pat was. No word will ever be able to describe that. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Adeline (Chiocca) and William "Bill" Carlisle. She is survived by her loving husband, Paul; daughters, Wendy (Scott) Snyder, Jessica (Rich) Simons and Amy Castellano; sisters, Carole (Rex) Moyer, Linda (Tim) Morgan and Janice (Robert) Perkins; three grandchildren, Anthony, Nick and Earl; loving in-laws, nieces and nephews; and numerous friends who became extended family.
A celebration of the life of Patricia Castellano will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a blessing service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 7 to Oct. 17, 2019