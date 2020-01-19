Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Pollock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. Pollock


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia L. Pollock Obituary
Patricia L. Tucci Pollock, 59, of Irwin, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. She was born May 2, 1960, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late Leonard and Mae (Piovesan) Tucci. Patty enjoyed being outside doing yard work and tending to her flowers, going to the beach, and playing cards. She loved being with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Pollock; son, Zach Pollock and his wife, Courtney; daughter, Misty Pollock; sisters, Barbie (Jerry) Gibasiewicz, and Suzie (Kevin) Robinson; sisters-in-law, Connie Pollock and Patricia (Jerry) Freeman; brother-in-law, Karl (Colleen) Pollock; grandchildren, Savannah, Trinity, and Beau; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 19 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -