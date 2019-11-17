|
|
Patricia L. Swanson, 82, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. She was the loving mother of Terri (Barry) Jones, Sherri Goldbaugh and Kurt (Melissa) Swanson; grandmother of Jessica Jones, Katie (Anthony) Fiume and Jacob and Caleb Swanson; sister of Leonard (Joyce) Sobetsky, of Newton Falls, Ohio; former spouse and friend of Donald (Eleanor) Swanson; and also survived by Jan Wicinas, who was her longtime friend and caregiver. Patricia was a long standing member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon, and a member of the Christian Mothers. She was a member of the AARP Irwin/North Huntingdon Chapter and an avid bowler. Patricia's strength, determination and dedication to family will be missed by all.
Friends and family will gather for a memorial service at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 200 Leger Road, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. Private arrangements are by Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Robinson Township.
In lieu of flowers, please donate yarn to the Christian Mothers of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 28, 2019