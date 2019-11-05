|
|
Patricia Rae DeLeo, 85, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. She was born May 18, 1934, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late James and Dolly (Moyer) O'Neill. Pat was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Penns Wood Civic Association and enjoyed playing cards, visiting the casino and loved baking nut rolls. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic DeLeo; daughter, Donna Lee Tamilia; stepmother, Teresa Halliwell; brothers, William and James O'Neill; and sisters, Dorothy Skonetzni and Gloria Lyons. She is survived by her son, John Lee and his wife, Janet; daughters, Darlene Leader and her husband, William, and Diane Clem and her husband, Jeff; son-in-law, Joe Tamilia; grandchildren, Adam Tamilia, William Jr. (Courtney) and Dominic Leader, Alexa and Linda Lee, Nathan and Joel Kremer; Rachel Law (Cody, Peyton and Connor) and Madison Griffin (Adam); and countless loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Pat's amazing caregivers and UPMC Hospice who took such great care of her. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, 2019