Patricia R. (Robare) Drabisin, 75, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born April 26, 1944, in Braddock and was a daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Shannon) Robare. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a receptionist for Health South, of Monroeville, and also at one time was employed as a cafeteria worker for Norwin School District. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, of Irwin. Patricia loved spending time at the casino and also spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Raynale and Mary Lou, and a brother, James. Surviving are her husband of 53 years, John Drabisin Jr.; three children, Deanne Krugh and her husband, Ken, of Dormont, Valerie Koget, of North Huntingdon, and John Drabisin III and his wife Dana, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren, Marla Matis, Ashley Koget, David Koget Jr., John Drabisin IV, Ken Krugh and Lauren Krugh; a sister, Karen Widmaier, of Whitehall; a brother, Edward Robare, of Bethel Park; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Bella.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 5 to Sept. 12, 2019