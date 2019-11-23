|
|
Rev. Paul Dennis Poole, 63, of Irwin, went to his eternal reward Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. He was born Dec. 5, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late William R. and Marjorie (Hillen) Poole. He graduated from Southmoreland High School and Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo. For more than 41 years, Pastor Poole served as an Assemblies of God pastor in churches in Latrobe, New Castle, Beaver, Beaver Falls and Irwin, Pa., as well as in Edgewood, Md. In all that he did, he loved people! Throughout his life and ministry, he strived to live as an example of Christ. He loved to laugh and spend time with his children and grandchildren. Paul loved and was loved by his many nieces and nephews. His hobbies included following the Pittsburgh Pirates and traveling with his wife. Paul was a compassionate and sincere man. Even when facing a life-threatening accident in May, and then a cancer diagnosis in November, he continued to believe that God is good! He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sharon (Kasparek) Poole; two children, the Rev. Nicholas (Heidi) Poole, of Irwin, and Natasha Poole, of Beaver Falls; three grandchildren, Zackariah, Evelyn and Lukas; and brothers, William (Kim) Poole, of Tarrs, and Dr. David Thomas, of North Huntingdon.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Additional viewing will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Calvary Church, 8653 Pennsylvania Ave., North Huntingdon, with a funeral service following at 6:30 p.m. Everyone will gather at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Calvary Church for a procession to Brush Creek Cemetery for Paul's interment.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 23 to Dec. 5, 2019