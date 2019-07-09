|
|
Philip Hawk, 83, of Irwin, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, in the Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born June 14, 1936, in West Mifflin, a son of the George and Molly Hawk. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a laborer for the US Steel irvin Works. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Philip D. Hawk. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Bickerstaff) Hawk; a son, James Hawk; brother-in-law, sister-in-law and nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the First United Methodist Church, 310 Oak St. Irwin. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Flower Fund, 310 Oak St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 9 to July 18, 2019