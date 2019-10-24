|
|
Raymond F. Crew, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Dec. 15, 1929, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Frank and Sophie (Krawczyk) Kruczek. He was a five-year Army veteran during the Korean War, attended Russian Language School and served in the Army Security Agency. He was a graduate of Penn State University, and upon graduation was employed by US Steel at the Edgar Thompson Works, where he was awarded an Andrew Carnegie Scholarship to attend Carnegie Tech to further his studies in electrical engineering. He was a founding member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, longtime member of North Huntingdon Democratic Club, elected democratic committee man and longtime member of the Wilmerding YMCA. Ray had a love for politics and nature and was an avid gardener and feeder of all animals. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Nancy Park Crew; beloved father of Jennifer Crew and her husband, Andrew Davis, Rebecca Beal and her husband, Brandon, Raymond C. Crew and his wife, Erin Phelan, and Holly Crew; adored PapPap to Amanda DiLoreto, Adam Beal and Dylan Davis; brother, Albert Kruczek; and three feline companions, Annie, Allie and Inky.
A memorial mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Arrangements were made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, or do a kind deed for someone. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019