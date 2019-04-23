Home

Richard M. Oddo


Richard M. Oddo, 75, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. He was born Nov. 28, 1943, in Braddock, a son of the late Peter and Sarah (Tedesco) Oddo. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an airline mechanic for US Air Ways, in Pittsburgh. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. In addition to his parents, he as preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Joe, Carl, Frank, Vince, Albert and Victor Oddo, Rose Cuiffi and Connie Kellar. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Frances (Opat) Oddo; three children, Richard Oddo, of Hidden Valley, Robert Oddo and his wife, Maureen, of South Fayette, and Christine Passarelli and her husband, Ralph, of North Huntingdon; five grandchildren, Nicholas, Luke, Eli, Ava and Michael; two brothers, Dan Oddo, of Churchill, and Steve Kochis, of North Huntingdon; three sisters, Nancy Dascenzo, of Verona, Diana Petruskie, of North Versailles, and Antoinette Finnerty, of Forest Hills; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2019
