Richard Rates, 77, of North Huntingdon, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at UPMC East. He was born June 19, 1942, in Herbert, Pa., a son of the late John and Mary (Kasun) Rates. Prior to his retirement, Richard was an autoworker for General Motors. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish, Italian Brotherhood of Guffey, social member of Hahntown Fire Department, Hartford Heights Fire Department, Larimer Fire Department and Lowber Fire Department. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Panesky Rates; and brother, Ronald Rates. He is survived by his sons, Todd Rates and his wife, Kimberly, Donald Rates and his wife, Dawn; daughter, Susan Cable; sister, Micheline Vargo; and six grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.

www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from July 22 to Aug. 1, 2019