James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Richard S. Mauger


Richard S. Mauger


1940 - 06
Richard S. Mauger Obituary
Richard Stewart Mauger, 78, of Forward Township, died Saturday, May 18, 2019, in his home, after a long illness, and it is with great sadness that the family announces his passing. Richard was born June 29, 1940, in Coulter, Pa., to Julius and Katherine Dickson Mauger. Richard will be remembered by his wife of 53 years, Myrtle Zeh Mauger; his daughters, Kathleen (Vince) Oddo, and Jennifer (Jason) Meskanick; son, James Mauger; and daughter-in-law, Diane Tatrai Mauger. Richard will be fondly remembered by his four grandchildren, Heather, Shannon (Kris), Vinny, and Emma; and great-grandchild, Camden; sisters-in-law, Emma (Earl) Stiffey, and Shirley (Hank) Chapman; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Olive) Mauger; and his parents. He was a member of Blyth Lodge No. 593 of West Newton and Tall Cedars Al-O-Mon Forest No. 138.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Blythe Lodge No. 593 service will take place at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Reflections of Grace Foundation to promote pediatric brain tumor research and support at www.reflectionsofgrace.org. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from May 20 to May 30, 2019
