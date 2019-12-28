|
Richard T. Eddy, 70, of Cherry Tree, Pa., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born March 26, 1949, in McKeesport, a son of Thomas and Margaret (Ragosh) Eddy. Richard was a graduate of Clarion University where he played football and was a member of St. Agnes Parish, a board member of the Pioneer Lake Outdoor Club and enjoyed boating, golfing and tinkering around the house. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Eddy. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Appel) Eddy; sons, Jason Eddy and his wife, Sarah, and Brad Eddy and his wife, Jennifer; brothers, James (Jan) Eddy and Thomas Eddy; and grandchildren, Tristan, Kaleb, Wyatt and Madison.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.GlioblastomaFoundation.org. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020