Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Eddy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard T. Eddy


1949 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard T. Eddy Obituary
Richard T. Eddy, 70, of Cherry Tree, Pa., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born March 26, 1949, in McKeesport, a son of Thomas and Margaret (Ragosh) Eddy. Richard was a graduate of Clarion University where he played football and was a member of St. Agnes Parish, a board member of the Pioneer Lake Outdoor Club and enjoyed boating, golfing and tinkering around the house. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Eddy. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Appel) Eddy; sons, Jason Eddy and his wife, Sarah, and Brad Eddy and his wife, Jennifer; brothers, James (Jan) Eddy and Thomas Eddy; and grandchildren, Tristan, Kaleb, Wyatt and Madison.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.GlioblastomaFoundation.org. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -