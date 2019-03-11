Home

Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ricky D. Goehring

Ricky Donald Goehring, 54, of McKeesport, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the home of his loving parents, Norma and Bob Goehring. Ricky was employed at the Postal Service, North Side, Pittsburgh, for 30 years and was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School Class of '82. He enjoyed trips to the beach, bicycle riding and working around his house. He is survived by his parents, Bob and Norma Goehring; daughter, Rachel; brother, Randy Goehring and his wife, Mary; niece, Julie; and godson, Zachary and his wife, Rebecca.
Family and friends will gather from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
Ricky was a loving son, brother and father and will be missed beyond words. We all love you, Ricky. Till we meet again. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 21, 2019
