Robert A. Ursiny, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born June 21, 1931, in McKeesport, son of the late John and Elizabeth Shepherd Ursiny. Prior to retirement, he was employed as a blast furnace operator for US Steel of Duquesne. Robert was a member of First United Methodist Church of Irwin and the Methodist Men. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean McClure Ursiny; a son, Robbie Ursiny; son-in-law, Bill Dooley; brothers, John, Thomas, Francis and Harvey Ursiny; and sisters, Marjorie Melegari, Elizabeth Shawl and Phyllis Leader. Surviving are children, Barbara Dooley, of Irwin, Dian Colletti, of Irwin, Gary Ursiny and his wife, Patricia, of Manor, and Russell Ursiny and his wife, Wendy, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Stephanie (Brandon) Stepanik, Craig (Michelle) Ursiny, Dr. Ashley Colletti, Alexandra Colletti and her fiancee, Hannah Michener and Emma Ursiny, Lucas and Joshua Sige; great-grandchildren, Dallyn Wood, Coby Stepanik, Ethan Wood, Ava Stepanik and Scarlett Ursiny; brother, Charles Ursiny, of Coulter; sister, Ida Grissom, of Bethel Park; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a special friend and companion, Susan Dapprich.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave, Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Irwin. Interment will follow in Coulter Cemetery.
The Ursiny family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Heartland Hospice and the staff of Hempfield Manor for the compassionate care they gave Robert during his illness. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 18 to Aug. 29, 2019