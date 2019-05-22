|
|
Robert C. Miller, 80, of Coulter, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Coulter, a son of the late Robert F. and Martha (Boullion) Miller. Prior to his retirement, Robert was a boilermaker for U.S. Steel. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed shooting trap at Shaner, hunting and fishing. He is survived by his sons, Dennis Miller and his wife Jill, Dale Miller and Duane Miller and his wife Victoria; grandchildren, Katelynn (Dillon), Madison, Meagan, Riley, Natalie, Melissa and Jessica; and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Gavin and Gabriel.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in South Versailles Cemetery, Coulter.
Published in Norwin Star from May 22 to May 30, 2019