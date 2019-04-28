Robert C. Shrump, 81, of Greensburg, formerly of North Irwin, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Aug. 3, 1937, in Greensburg, a son of the late James and Julia Ann (Guyon) Shrump. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an assistant manager of operations for the United States Government Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Control Center, Leesburg, Va. He was a member of the American Legion post 359 of Irwin, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1136, of Brunswick, Md., a charter member of the Loyal Order of Moose 1041, Leesburg and the Loyal Order of Moose 236, Irwin. He was a Vietnam veteran, having served with the Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian (McKay) Shrump; a son, Robert Kevin Shrump; a daughter, Tracey Anne Briney; and a sister, Florence Carson. Surviving are a grandson, Robert Michael Briney, of North Huntingdon; a great-grandson, Chase Michael Briney; a sister, Alice Cassidy and her husband, Thomas, of Hamilton, Va.; a son-in-law, Kevin Briney, of North Irwin; a dear friend and companion, Bertha Tracy, of Greensburg; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel.

To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 28 to May 9, 2019