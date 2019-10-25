Home

Robert E. Herholz


1927 - 2019
Robert E. Herholz Obituary
Robert E. Herholz, 92, of Irwin, formerly of Penn, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Feb. 10, 1927, in Penn, a son of the late Frank and Pearl (Anderson) Herholz. Prior to his retirement, Robert was a grinder for Hockensmith Corp. and a veteran of the Navy, having served during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Jean Barry Herholz. He is survived by his children, Michael Herholz and his wife, Darlene, Pamela Ault and her husband, Robert, Susan Huffer and her husband, Keith, Terrie Baker and her husband, John; eight grandchildren, Mike Ault (Jenelle), Holly Herholz, Kelly Oates (Ike), Heidi Herholz, Jeannie Toth (Eric), John Huffer (Amy), Paul Bowman (Kali) and Tyler Huffer (Amber); eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation and services are private. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019
