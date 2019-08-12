Home

Robert J. Fulmer


1959 - 2019
Robert J. Fulmer Obituary
Robert J. Fulmer, 60, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at home. He was born April 26, 1959, in Greensburg and was the son of Caroline E. (Harrold) Fulmer Swanson and the late Robert Fulmer. Bob was a graduate of Norwin High School, class of 1977, and a retired concrete finisher. He was a member of Shafton Volunteer Fire Department and served as a trustee. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Laurie J. Nock; his nieces and nephews, Nicole Paulovich and Jacob, and Karlie and Damon Nock; and his grandniece, Peyton Paulovich.
At Bob's request, there will be no viewing or formal services. An informal gathering may be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22, 2019
