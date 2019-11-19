|
|
Robert J. "Kubie" Rahne, 72, of McKeesport, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Ludwick and Angelina Josephina (Andrgetti) Rahne and a stepfather, Andrew Nesky. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for Penn State Tool and Dye working in the human resources department. He loved to dance and loved the oldies music, and he loved the classic cars. Surviving are his wife, Charlene (McCann) Rahne; a son, Nathan Lee Rahne and his wife Crystal, of Monroeville; two grandchildren, Hanley Angelina and Kellan Lucas; sisters-in-law, Laura Bower and her husband, Bill, Judy Throm and her husband, Jack, Sheri Aley and her husband, Kris, and Brenda Shaffer and her husband, Donald; and wonderful nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2019