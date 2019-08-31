|
Robert Rose, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at UPMC East. He was born Sept. 23, 1928, in Larimer. Prior to his retirement, Bob was a lineman for Bell Telephone. He enjoyed model trains and antique cars, and was a member of a drum and bugle corps. Bob was preceded in death by his grandson, Tony Alcott. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Warren Rose; sons, Robert Alcott and his wife, Rhonda, and Alan Alcott; grandson, Robert Alcott and his fiancee, Amy; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Alexis, Dominic and McKenzie Alcott.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 12, 2019