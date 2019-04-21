Robert "Bud" T. Miller, 94, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. He was born Oct. 31, 1924, in Turtle Creek, a son of the late Edgar and Mary (Fenton) Miller. Prior to his retirement, Bud was a tool and die maker for Firth Sterling Steel and was a veteran of the Army, having served during World War II. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, North Huntingdon, Valley Lodge Masons 613, Turtle Creek, and was a former member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine "Kay" Miller; brothers, Edgar, Harry, Willard and Paul Miller; and sisters, Audrey Palmquist, Elsie Brown, Irene Tracey and Mary Brown. He is survived by his son, Robert B. Miller and his wife, Carol; daughter, Sharen Silvis and her husband, Jack; grandchildren, Darryl (Corie) Silvis, Laurie (Sam) Peddicord and Amy (David) Denny; great-grandchildren, Melissa (Mike) Shaffer, LeAnne (Steve) Dorough, Jack and Brad; and great-great-grandchildren, Arielle, Abby, Tyler, Leona, Sage and Jack.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, North Huntingdon, or Excela Hospice. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 21 to May 2, 2019