Rose Marie Hanicak, 91, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Golden Heights Personal Care Home, Irwin. She was born Sept. 12, 1927, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Matthew and Mary (Yedinak) Kaftanich. Prior to her retirement, Rose was a registered nurse for Mercy Hospital and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church and funeral choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Hanicak; and sisters, Katherine Lindamood, Dorothy Faix and Eleanor Zuber. She is survived by her sons, Donald J. Hanicak and his wife, Nancy, Robert P. Hanicak, Kenneth L. Hanicak and his wife, Robin, and John E. Hanicak and his wife, Julie; daughter, Karen L. Foster and her husband, William; grandchildren, Tanna and Christopher, Cassandra and Jeff, Sasha and Tyler, Scott, Dakota and Chris; and great-grandchildren, Camryn, Triston, Colby, Grayson and Avery.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment will be private in Visitation Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franciscan Mission Associates, PO Box 598, Mt. Vernon, NY 10551-0598, in memory of Rose Marie Hanicak. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from May 14 to May 23, 2019