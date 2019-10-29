|
|
Rosemarie Dailey Moroney, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. She was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Oliver and Rosalia Babski Dailey. Rosemarie was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, where she previously volunteered at church bazaars and the school cafeteria. She was also a member of the Womens Democratic Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael, in 1993; and one sister, Nancy Boyle. She is survived by one son, Patrick (Andrea), two daughters, Maureen Beal (Hugh), and Michelle Moroney; four grandchildren, Kelly and Colleen Moroney, and Frank and Andrew Beal.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, and a Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Agnes Church. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Bridgeville, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the . The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice and Dr. Joseph Gall for their kindness and compassion that was shown to Rosemarie. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019