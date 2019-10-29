Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Interment
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Moroney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Moroney


1925 - 12
Rosemarie Moroney Obituary
Rosemarie Dailey Moroney, 93, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Hempfield Manor. She was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Oliver and Rosalia Babski Dailey. Rosemarie was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, where she previously volunteered at church bazaars and the school cafeteria. She was also a member of the Womens Democratic Club. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael, in 1993; and one sister, Nancy Boyle. She is survived by one son, Patrick (Andrea), two daughters, Maureen Beal (Hugh), and Michelle Moroney; four grandchildren, Kelly and Colleen Moroney, and Frank and Andrew Beal.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, and a Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Agnes Church. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Bridgeville, Pa.
Memorials may be made to the . The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice and Dr. Joseph Gall for their kindness and compassion that was shown to Rosemarie. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019
